THE LION KING is Fourth Disney Film to Cross $1 Billion This Year

Disney's The Lion King crossed the billion-dollar mark after less than three weeks in theaters this past weekend, according to Variety.

The Lion King is the fourth Disney film to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales this year, joining Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Aladdin.

The film has earned $361 million at the domestic box office and $638 million overseas.

Disney's "The Lion King," directed by Jon Favreau ("The Jungle Book"), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The film features Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa, reprising his role from the 1994 animated film. The remake will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, JD McCrary as Young Simba, Shahadi Wright as Young Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, ERIC ANDRE as Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

Read the original article on Variety.





