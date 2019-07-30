Photo Coverage: First Look at ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL in Concert at NYMF

Jul. 30, 2019  

A comic tale of unlikely love and blood unfolded on the stage of New York's Signature Theatre, Monday, July 29, when the New York Musical Festival presented ALIVE! The ZOMBIE Musical. The one night only concert, featuring zombies, singing fairies, dancing oracles and magic portals, was held at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos from the concert below!

ALIVE! follows a unique zombie who embarks on a mystical journey in search of his lost humanity. Along for the ride is a madcap news reporter, her sidekick and a depressed anchorwoman who is oddly drawn to the thoughtful zombie. Joining them are a pack of brainless zombies and the ferocious Big Z.

A host of Broadway performers led the cast, including Amanda Jane Cooper(Wicked), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Belton (Great Comet), Lindsay Nicole Chambers(Hairspray) and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music).

Rounding out the cast of the bloody ghoul show are Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Mary Page Nance (Great Comet), Alex Gibson(Spongebob Squarepants), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful) and Daisy Hobbs(Aladdin).

ALIVE! is directed by David Ruttura (School of Rock, Beautiful, Network) with musical direction by Taylor Peckham (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). Produced by Barbara Chubb, ALIVE! is a featured concert in the New York Musical Festival, an annual showcase of new works from around the world performed July through August in various midtown locations. Book, music and lyrics for ALIVE! are by Josh Canfield (Great Comet of 1812, Falsettos, Doctor Zhivago, CBS-TV's Survivor).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: First Look at ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL in Concert at NYMF
New York Musical Festival production of "Alive! The Zombie Musical" at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre on July 29, 2019 in New York City.

Nicholas Belton
Nicholas Belton

Nicholas Belton
Nicholas Belton

Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Zach Adkins
Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Zach Adkins

Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Zach Adkins
Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Zach Adkins

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Amanda Jane Cooper
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Amanda Jane Cooper

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Amanda Jane Cooper and Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Amanda Jane Cooper and Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Zach Adkins
Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Zach Adkins

Blaine Alden Krauss, Daisy Hobbs and Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Blaine Alden Krauss, Daisy Hobbs and Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss
Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss

Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Zach Adkins
Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Zach Adkins

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Amanda Jane Cooper
Amanda Jane Cooper

Amanda Jane Cooper
Amanda Jane Cooper

Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Amanda Jane Cooper, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Amanda Jane Cooper, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Amanda Jane Cooper
Amanda Jane Cooper

Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins
Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins

Zach Adkins
Zach Adkins

Amanda Jane Cooper
Amanda Jane Cooper

Zach Adkins
Zach Adkins

Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Zach Adkins
Zach Adkins

Nicholas Belton
Nicholas Belton

Nicholas Belton and Alex Gibson
Nicholas Belton and Alex Gibson

Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss, Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins
Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss, Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins

Blaine Alden Krauss, Nicholas Belton, Alex Gibson and Mary Page Nance
Blaine Alden Krauss, Nicholas Belton, Alex Gibson and Mary Page Nance

Blaine Alden Krauss, Nicholas Belton, Alex Gibson and Mary Page Nance
Blaine Alden Krauss, Nicholas Belton, Alex Gibson and Mary Page Nance

Zach Adkins
Zach Adkins

Zach Adkins
Zach Adkins

Chris Dwan
Chris Dwan

Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins
Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins

Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins
Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins

Photo Coverage: First Look at ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL in Concert at NYMF
Blaine Alden Krauss, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Chris Dwan, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Amanda Jane Cooper and Zach Adkins

Chris Dwan
Chris Dwan

Chris Dwan
Chris Dwan

Chris Dwan and Zach Adkins
Chris Dwan and Zach Adkins

Chris Dwan and Zach Adkins
Chris Dwan and Zach Adkins

Zach Adkins
Zach Adkins

Nicholas Belton
Nicholas Belton

Nicholas Belton
Nicholas Belton

Nicholas Belton and Alex Gibson
Nicholas Belton and Alex Gibson

Nicholas Belton and Alex Gibson
Nicholas Belton and Alex Gibson

Nicholas Belton and Mary Page Nance
Nicholas Belton and Mary Page Nance

Daisy Hobbs
Daisy Hobbs

Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka
Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Zach Adkins, Amanda Jane Cooper, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Nicholas Belton
Zach Adkins, Amanda Jane Cooper, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Nicholas Belton

Amanda Jane Cooper, Zach Adkins, Blaine Alden Krauss, Chris Dwan and Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Amanda Jane Cooper, Zach Adkins, Blaine Alden Krauss, Chris Dwan and Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Photo Coverage: First Look at ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL in Concert at NYMF
Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Chris Dwan, Zach Adkins, Amanda Jane Cooper, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Daisy Hobbs, Mary Page Nance and Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: First Look at ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL in Concert at NYMF
Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Chris Dwan, Zach Adkins, Amanda Jane Cooper, Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Photo Coverage: First Look at ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL in Concert at NYMF
Kennedy Caughell, Alex Gibson, Blaine Alden Krauss, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Chris Dwan, Zach Adkins, Amanda Jane Cooper, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Daisy Hobbs, Mary Page Nance and Nicholas Belton



