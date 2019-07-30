Dylis Croman Returns to the Role of Roxie in CHICAGO

Dylis Croman has returned to the Broadway production of Chicago as Roxie Hart, beginning last night, July 29. She will play the role through August 18.

Croman succeeds Desi Oakley, who played her final performance as Roxie on July 28.

Croman has been previously seen in both the Broadway and touring companies of Chicago. In addition, her Broadway credits include A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity, Oklahoma!, Thou Shalt Not, and Fosse.

Chicago has a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations.

CHICAGO has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.





