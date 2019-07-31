BEETLEJUICE
Exclusive Photo Coverage: Billy Idol Visits BEETLEJUICE

Jul. 31, 2019  

Last night, Billy Idol stopped by Beetlejuice on Broadway! Following the performance, he posed with cast members Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso backstage and BroadwayWorld was there!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Beetlejuice stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Billy Idol

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman and Billy Idol

Alex Brightman, Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman, Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman, Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman, Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol and Sophia Anne Caruso

Billy Idol

