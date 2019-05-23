Wake Up With BWW 5/23: Outer Critics Circle Award Ceremony, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today, the Outer Critics Circle Award ceremony will be held. The big winner this year is Hadestown, taking home 6 awards. Other shows with multiple awards included All My Sons, The Cher Show, The Ferryman, King Kong, and Tootsie.

A concert production of Into the Woods is headed for Town Hall, featuring a star-studded cast! Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Kate Shindle, and Betsy Wolfe, are all set to lead the one-night-only event on July 8!

Pretty Woman has found its new Edward and Vivian! Brennin Hunt will step into the cast as the leading man, opposite Jillian Mueller who is the current understudy for the role of Vivian. The pair will take over for Andy Karl and Samantha Barks on July 22.

1) Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Kate Shindle, and Betsy Wolfe Will Lead INTO THE WOODS At Town Hall

For one night only on Monday, July 8th, Cleveland Musical Theatre in partnership with Rent The Runway, The Black Tux & MAC Cosmetics will present Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's Into The Woods in concert at New York City's historic Town Hall.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of Disney's ALADDIN Live-Action Remake?

Disney's newest live-action remake is Aladdin, and ahead of its release this Friday, May 24, critics are sharing their thoughts on the adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic. The film is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, 'Aladdin' is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's 'Aladdin.'. (more...)

3) Breaking: Brennin Hunt and Jillian Mueller To Lead The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN On Broadway

It has just been announced that Jillian Mueller will take over the coveted role of 'Vivian' in the hit Broadway musical, stepping into the iconic boots of both Julia Roberts and Samantha Barks.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Pentatonix Performs DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'

Today is going to be a great day, and here's why: the acclaimed a capella group Pentatonix is performing 'Waving Through a Window' from the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Check out the full music video!. (more...)

5) Photo: Original KISS ME, KATE Cast Member Visits Broadway Revival

Last night at Roundabout's KISS ME, KATE the company had a very special guest backstage before the show: Grayce Spence - the only living member of the cast of the original Broadway production of Kiss Me, Kate!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony will be held today!

The Outer Critics Circle Award winners have been announced! The big winner this year is Hadestown, taking home 6 awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding New Score, and Amber Gray for Outstanding Featured Actress!

Other shows with multiple awards included All My Sons, The Cher Show, The Ferryman, King Kong, and Tootsie. King Kong also took home a special achievement award for its puppetry team.

Stage favorites Jenn Colella, Tina Fey, Hamish Linklater, Lindsay Mendez, and Lily Rabe will serve as gala award presenters at the upcoming 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 23rd at 3:00 PM at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

30 Days of Tony: Day 19- MATILDA's Maggots Revolt Against Bertie Carvel

Today we're revolting against Best Featured Actor In A Play nominee, Bertie Carvel, who made his Broadway and Tony debut portraying the child-hating headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, in the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda.

Check out Bertie and the amazing maggots children of Matilda staging a revolution on the 2013 Tonys stage below!

Awards Coverage: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, RENASCENCE & More Win Off Broadway Alliance Awards!

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals has announced the winners of the 9th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2018-2019 season.

Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. The Off Broadway Alliance Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Read the full list of winners here!

BWW Exclusive: Taylor Trensch Visits BE MORE CHILL For A Post-Show Performance With Joe Iconis

Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!) dropped by Be More Chill tonight for a post- show surprise. Taking the stage with composer, Joe Iconis, Trensch (who played the role of Jeremy in the first reading of the show) performed the song, "A Guy That I'd Kinda Be Into."

Set Your DVR...

Ben Platt will appear on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! tonight!

What we're watching: Get A First Look At SIX the Musical in Chicago

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater North American premiere of SIX THE MUSICAL in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare, now on stage through June 30, 2019.

The six ex-wives of King Henry VIII headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books. After its runaway debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out UK tour, the musical phenomenon is now taking London by storm with an open-ended run on the West End, now nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Randy Graff, who turns 64 today!

Randy Graff's truly bi-coastal career has taken her from the Broadway stage to the Hollywood sound stage, as well as to film and television studios in New York and Los Angeles. In the process she has garnered a Tony and Drama Desk Award for her performance in CITY OF ANGELS, as well as Outer Critic's Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Award Nominations for her starring role in A CLASS ACT. Ms. Graff had the distinction of creating the role of Fantine in the original Broadway production of LES MISERABLES for which she received a Helen Hayes Award nomination. Her work for playwright Neil Simon includes LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR opposite Nathan Lane and HOTEL SUITE for the prestigious Roundabout Theater Company. Other Broadway starring roles include FALSETTOS, HIGH SOCIETY, and sharing the stage with Carol Burnett in MOON OVER BUFFALO. She co starred with Alfred Molina in the most recent Broadway revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and received a Best Actress Drama League Nomination and Outer Critic's Circle Nomination. Her Off Broadway work includes Paula Vogel's THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME at the Vineyard Theater for which she received a Drama League Nomination, MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD for Primary Stages, DO RE MI also starring Nathan Lane for City Center Encores!, DAMN YANKEES with Sean Hayes for ENCORES! SUMMER STARS and the original production of A ..MY NAME IS ALICE at the Village Gate.

