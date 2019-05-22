VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 19- MATILDA's Maggots Revolt Against Bertie Carvel

Today we're revolting against Best Featured Actor In A Play nominee, Bertie Carvel, who made his Broadway and Tony debut portraying the child-hating headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, in the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda.

Check out Bertie and the amazing maggots children of Matilda staging a revolution on the 2013 Tonys stage below!

30 Days of Tony is brought to you by THE PROM, the joyous Broadway hit that's been nominated for 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical! Everyone's invited to the new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. New York Magazine calls THE PROM "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares it a Critic's Pick. Get tickets now at www.ThePromMusical.com. You belong at THE PROM!





Related Articles