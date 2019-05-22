Breaking: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, RENASCENCE & More Win Off Broadway Alliance Awards!
The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals has announced the winners of the 9th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2018-2019 season.
Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. The Off Broadway Alliance Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
2019 OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARD WINNERS
Best New Musical - Renascence
Best New Play- What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Musical Revival - Fiddler on the Roof
Best Play Revival - Uncle Vanya
Best Unique Theatrical Experience - Nassim
Best Solo Performance - Accidentally Brave - Maddie Corman
Best Family Show - Pip's Island
As previously announced, the Off Broadway Alliance will recognize Rita Gardner, Albert Poland, and Avenue Q with its Legend of Off Broadway Awardsfor their extraordinary contributions over many years. Alvin Epstein, María Irene Fornés, and Ntozake Shange will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off Broadway Award will be presented to Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo for his award-winning graphic designs and continued dedication to Off Broadway.
Past Off Broadway Alliance honorees include Desperate Measures, Indecent, Hamilton, Fun Home, Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike, Buyer & Cellar, Spamilton, André De Shields, Terence McNally, Anne Meara, Joe Morton, Estelle Parsons, Wallace Shawn, and Sigourney Weaver.
The Off Broadway Alliance is a not-for-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off Broadway theater community.
Among its initiatives, the Off Broadway Alliance sponsors 20at20, the event that runs twice a year for 20 days and lets theatergoers purchase $20 tickets to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes before curtain. It also produces a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business, and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. The Alliance operates the OBA Mentorship Program, which provides new producers with guidance and direction from Off Broadway veterans. And the Alliance created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which outlines Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.
FULL LIST OF 2019 OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE NOMINEES
Best New Musical
Be More Chill
Girl from the North Country
Hello Girls
Midnight at the Never Get
Renascence
Best New Play
Do You Feel Anger?
Teenage Dick
The Cake
What the Constitution Means to Me
White Noise
Best Musical Revival
Carmen Jones
Fiddler on the Roof
Merrily We Roll Along
Oklahoma!
The Other Josh Cohen
Best Play Revival
Conflict
Days to Come
Our Lady of 121st Street
Summer and Smoke
Uncle Vanya
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Nassim
Freestyle Love Supreme
Black Light
Permission to Speak
Playing Hot
Best Solo Performance
Accidentally Brave- Maddie Corman
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
My Life on a Diet
On Beckett
Sakina's Restaurant
Best Family Show
Not My Monster! - The Flea Theater
Pip's Island - CEO Rami Ajami, Chief Creative Officer Rania Ajami, and
Creative Director Walter Krudop
The Emperor's New Clothes - New York City Children's Theater
The Emperor's Nightingale - Pan Asian Repertory Theatre
This is Sadie - New York City Children's Theater
