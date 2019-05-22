Breaking: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, RENASCENCE & More Win Off Broadway Alliance Awards!

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals has announced the winners of the 9th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2018-2019 season.

Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. The Off Broadway Alliance Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

2019 OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARD WINNERS

Best New Musical - Renascence

Best New Play- What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Musical Revival - Fiddler on the Roof

Best Play Revival - Uncle Vanya

Best Unique Theatrical Experience - Nassim

Best Solo Performance - Accidentally Brave - Maddie Corman

Best Family Show - Pip's Island

As previously announced, the Off Broadway Alliance will recognize Rita Gardner, Albert Poland, and Avenue Q with its Legend of Off Broadway Awardsfor their extraordinary contributions over many years. Alvin Epstein, María Irene Fornés, and Ntozake Shange will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off Broadway Award will be presented to Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo for his award-winning graphic designs and continued dedication to Off Broadway.

Past Off Broadway Alliance honorees include Desperate Measures, Indecent, Hamilton, Fun Home, Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike, Buyer & Cellar, Spamilton, André De Shields, Terence McNally, Anne Meara, Joe Morton, Estelle Parsons, Wallace Shawn, and Sigourney Weaver.

The Off Broadway Alliance is a not-for-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off Broadway theater community.

Among its initiatives, the Off Broadway Alliance sponsors 20at20, the event that runs twice a year for 20 days and lets theatergoers purchase $20 tickets to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes before curtain. It also produces a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business, and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. The Alliance operates the OBA Mentorship Program, which provides new producers with guidance and direction from Off Broadway veterans. And the Alliance created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which outlines Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.

FULL LIST OF 2019 OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE NOMINEES

Best New Musical

Be More Chill

Girl from the North Country

Hello Girls

Midnight at the Never Get

Renascence

Best New Play

Do You Feel Anger?

Teenage Dick

The Cake

What the Constitution Means to Me

White Noise

Best Musical Revival

Carmen Jones

Fiddler on the Roof

Merrily We Roll Along

Oklahoma!

The Other Josh Cohen

Best Play Revival

Conflict

Days to Come

Our Lady of 121st Street

Summer and Smoke

Uncle Vanya

Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Nassim

Freestyle Love Supreme

Black Light

Permission to Speak

Playing Hot

Best Solo Performance

Accidentally Brave- Maddie Corman

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State

My Life on a Diet

On Beckett

Sakina's Restaurant

Best Family Show

Not My Monster! - The Flea Theater

Pip's Island - CEO Rami Ajami, Chief Creative Officer Rania Ajami, and

Creative Director Walter Krudop

The Emperor's New Clothes - New York City Children's Theater

The Emperor's Nightingale - Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

This is Sadie - New York City Children's Theater

For more information, visit www.OffBroadwayAlliance.com.





