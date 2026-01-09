Video: RAGTIME Releases 2025 Broadway Cast Recording; Watch the Cast Perform 'Journey On'





The 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, is now available digitally! CD and vinyl releases will follow on February 6 and April 3, respectively. Listen to the full album below. Plus, watch the cast perform "Journey On" in a new video.

The album is produced by three-time GRAMMY Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, four-time GRAMMY nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by GRAMMY winner Ian Kagey and mastered by multiple GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

Check out photos of the cast getting a first listen to the album here.

The 2-LP vinyl will be released in three color variants: “Lady Liberty Green” for wide release; “America,” available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; and “Ragtime Red,” available exclusively at Lincoln Center Theater and Creative Goods.

The 2-disc CD and 2-LP vinyl variants are now available for preorder HERE.

Track List:

1. Prologue: Ragtime

2. Goodbye, My Love

3. Journey On

4. The Crime of the Century

5. What Kind of Woman

6. A Shtetl Iz Amereke

7. Success

8. His Name Was Coalhouse Walker

9. Gettin’ Ready Rag

10. Henry Ford

11. Nothing Like The City

12. Your Daddy’s Son

13. New Music

14. Wheels of a Dream

15. The Night That Goldman Spoke at Union Square

16. Gliding

17. Justice

18. President

19. Till We Reach That Day

20. Coalhouse’s Soliloquy

21. Coalhouse Demands

22. What a Game

23. Buffalo Nickel Photoplay, Inc.

24. Our Children

25. Sarah Brown Eyes

26. He Wanted to Say

27. Back to Before

28. Look What You’ve Done

29. Make Them Hear You

30. Epilogue: Ragtime (Reprise) / Wheels of a Dream (Reprise)

Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, book by Terrence McNally, and lush original orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century.

Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Ragtime stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production was directed by Lear deBessonet, with music director James Moore conducting a 28-piece orchestra.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.