Breaking: Brennin Hunt and Jillian Mueller To Lead The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN On Broadway

It has just been announced that Jillian Mueller will take over the coveted role of 'Vivian' in the hit Broadway musical, stepping into the iconic boots of both Julia Roberts and Samantha Barks.

Jillian will star opposite Brennin Hunt who garnered rave reviews as 'Roger' on Fox's "Rent: Live!" Singer-songwriter and actor Brennin Hunt first burst onto the National stage as a contestant on "X-Factor" and is making his Broadway debut as 'Edward' in Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL.

Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt will begin performances in Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 7pm, joining Orfeh in her two-time as 'Kit', Eric Anderson as 'Mr. Thompson,' Charlie Pollock as "Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs as 'James Morse,' in the record-breaking production playing at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its eleventh month on Broadway, opened on August 16, 2018, and features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

"To launch our second year of Pretty Woman on Broadway we searched from New York to Hollywood to find a new 'Vivian' and we saw many talented young women," said producer Paula Wagner, "Jillian is exactly what we were looking for - A new star with raw talent, vulnerability, an inner spark, star quality and a gorgeous voice that can belt out Bryan and Jim's score eight times a week. What makes this discovery even more exciting is that she was already part of the Pretty Woman family having been a member of our original Broadway cast - she was literally waiting in the wings."

"The world watched Brennin put his mark on the role of Roger on "Rent Live!," winning over viewers with his amazing voice, and what's more impressive, he did it in a foot cast, which of course reminded me of my great friend, and our current 'Edward', Andy Karl." Said director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell. "Brennin made people swoon with that brilliant performance, and he shot to the top of my list for a man to take over the role of 'Edward.' We are thrilled to welcome Brennin to Broadway."

Jillian Mueller was an original cast member of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL and is now stepping into the role of Vivian Ward. Jillian's Broadway credits include Bye, Bye, Birdie and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and has starred in the national tours of Dirty Dancing as 'Baby' and Flashdance as 'Alex Owens,' in addition to the national tours of American Idiot and Memphis. Ms. Mueller's TV credits include TBS' "The Last O.G.," "Law & Order: SVU," MTV's "One Bad Choice," and CBS' "A Gifted Man." Jillian most recently starred in a film that premiered at SXSW.

Brennin Hunt recently starred in Fox's "Rent: Live!." The singer-songwriter also recently wrapped the indie feature Walking With Herb set for premiere 2020, and previously guest starred in ABC's "Nashville" and "X Factor." Following his music debut in 2016, Brennin was listed in Rolling Stones' "10 Artists You Need To Know" and since then has toured across North America opening for known acts like America.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has broken the box office record a total of four times for an 8-performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.

The First National Tour of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in October of 2020 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI.

The first international production of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in Germany, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will open at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe Sunday, September 29, 2019.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner &Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations byWill Van Dyke.

Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL on Broadway are now sale for performances through Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the NederlanderTheatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929).

For the full schedule and pricing please go to www.PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on Broadway currently stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, MatthewStocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.





