BWW Exclusive: Taylor Trensch Visits BE MORE CHILL For A Post-Show Performance With Joe Iconis

Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!) dropped by Be More Chill tonight for a post- show surprise. Taking the stage with composer, Joe Iconis, Trensch (who played the role of Jeremy in the first reading of the show) performed the song, "A Guy That I'd Kinda Be Into."

Check out Taylor and Joe's post-show duet below!

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

BE MORE CHILL features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs. Be More Chill features musical direction by Emily Marshall and music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen (Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas).





