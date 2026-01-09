STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Releases New Block of Tickets

A new block of tickets will go on sale for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Tickets go on sale on January 9 at 10:00AM ET for performances through Sunday, September 6, 2026 at the Marquis Theatre.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow tells the origin story of Stranger Things villain “Vecna,” aka “Henry Creel.” Stranger Things: The First Shadow recently broke the 9-performance house record at the Marquis Theatre with a gross of $2,510,948.00 for the week ending Sunday, December 28, 2025.

In celebration of the Stranger Things series finale, Stranger Things: The First Shadow will host a special one-day-only, in-person ticket lottery on Sunday, January 11 at the Marquis Theatre, the date being a nod to the characters 001 and 011 from the show. Fans are invited to visit the box office between 2:30PM and 4:30PM for a chance to win one of eleven pairs of $11 tickets to that evening's performance. The drawing will take place in-person at the Marquis Theatre Box Office at 5PM, and you must be present to win. The eleven lottery winners will also receive exclusive merchandise bundles featuring a signed window card and select Stranger Things products from partners at Jazwares, Dr. Squatch, Funko, CoverGirl, and Sally Hansen.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow features Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux (“Stranger Things” Season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist), Kelsey Anne Brown (Broadway Debut), Malcolm Callender (Broadway Debut), Ta'Rea Campbell (The Hills of California) as Patty's Mom, Lia Christina (Broadway Debut) as Alice Creel, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!), Robert T. Cunningham (Broadway Debut) as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone (Broadway Debut) as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino (Apple TV+'s “Dear Edward”), Victor de Paula Rocha (Broadway Debut), Ian Dolley (The Holdovers) as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin (Broadway Debut) as Karen Childress, Nya Garner (Broadway Debut), Logan Gould (Netflix's “The Corps”) as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant (Broadway Debut) as Claudia Yount, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd (Broadway Debut), Alison Jaye (“Shameless”) as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight (“Grey's Anatomy”) as Victor Creel, Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper, Jamie Martin Mann (Broadway Debut) as Ted Wheeler, Neil McCaffrey (Billy Elliot), Tony Nominee Louis McCartney as Henry Creel (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End), Patrick Scott McDermott (Flying Over Sunset) as Bob Newby, Sean Mikesh (Broadway Debut), Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon's “That Girl Lay Lay”) as Patty Newby, Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr., Stephen Wattrus (Take Me Out), Maya West (Broadway Debut) and Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite) as Alan Munson, Graham Winton (The Ferryman) and Francesca Yhlen (Broadway Debut) as Alice Creel.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?