Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of Disney's ALADDIN Live-Action Remake?

Disney's newest live-action remake is Aladdin, and ahead of its release this Friday, May 24, critics are sharing their thoughts on the adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic. The film is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Peter Debruge, Variety:

In the 27 years since the cartoon was first released, Disney's "Aladdin" has been reinvented once before as a live-action Broadway musical (a natural, considering the cartoon's show-tunes-powered format). Ritchie's approach benefits from that adaptation. Reteaming with composer Alan Menken, who's assisted here by "La La Land" lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the director borrows many of the ideas from the stage version and ports them back over into the iconic visual world of the animated film - adding an over-the-top Bollywood-style spin to the film's biggest production numbers.

Steve Rose, The Guardian:

On the whole, Ritchie's adaptation wisely does little except add human flesh to the bare bones of what was always one of Disney's strongest stories (if you need a plot summary you must have been living in a cave for the last 1,000 years). It still holds up as a tale whose central couple's deceptions and entrapments and self-discoveries have a pleasing symmetry to them, and whose "it's what's inside that counts" morals are in the right place. That's really all anyone wanted out of a new Aladdin: not a whole new world, just a slightly updated old one.

Sean Keane, CNET:

Each character's choices feel more organic and logical than they did in the animated movie -- it's clear screenwriters Ritchie and John August reverse-engineered their motivations and developed them. Jasmine's expanded role is a complete success, to the point the movie feels shallow when she's not the focus. She adds a strong message about equality that's underscored by Speechless, a new song that fits seamlessly with the classic setlist.

