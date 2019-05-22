Photo: Original KISS ME, KATE Cast Member Visits Broadway Revival

Last night at Roundabout's Kiss Me, Kate the company had a very special guest backstage before the show: Grayce Spence - the only living member of the cast of the original Broadway production of Kiss Me, Kate!

Grayce was a member of the singing ensemble, first at the New Century Theatre, and then at the Shubert Theatre when it moved. She flew in from Clermont, FL with her family to catch the new Broadway production at Studio 54.

Check out the photo of Grayce with Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Corbin Bleu, and the cast of Kiss Me, Kate!

Photo Credit: Roundabout Theatre Company.





