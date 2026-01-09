Video: Alan Cumming Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! You can watch the full ceremony here!

"I don't think I'll be able to articulate how surreal and kind of overhwhelming this is... I didn't even come to Hollywood until I was 30. I didn't come to America until I was 30. So, I had a whole life back in Scotland, and then in London. 30 years of a life, and over 10 years of an acting career before I came to Hollywood. So, I guess I've realized in thinking about this incredible honor, that coming to Hollywood was my second act. And what a second act it was."

Stars who spoke about Cumming at the ceremony included Marc Malkin, Monica Lewinsky, and Brian Cox.

About Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming's most recent adventures include winning two Emmys for hosting and producing the US Traitors, being named Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre in his native Scotland, playing the lead in Brian Cox’s directorial film debut Glenrothan, recording a single with Gaelic rapper Griogair Labhruidh , writing a book with his longtime collaborator Forbes Masson to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the creation of their cabaret alter-egos Victor and Barry, shooting a film in French, voicing an elderly woman with a pet crab in the Disney Kids series Robogobo and all the while touring with NPR’s Ari Shapiro in their cabaret Och and Oy! as well as his solo show Uncut . Next up he rerturns to the superhero fold in Marvel’s Avengers:Doomsday!

