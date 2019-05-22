DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

VIDEO: Pentatonix Performs DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'

May. 22, 2019  

Today is going to be a great day, and here's why: the acclaimed a capella group Pentatonix is performing 'Waving Through a Window' from the Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen. Check out the full music video below!

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

VIDEO: Pentatonix Performs DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles


12 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The Crawley Family is Back in Trailer for the DOWTOWN ABBEY Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Lea Salonga Sing ALADDIN with CRAZY EX- GIRLFRIEND Star!
  • VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Yelled at an Audience Member Who Fell Asleep During TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • VIDEO: New MEAN GIRLS Cast Members And Original Faves Get Fetch In Latest Footage!
  • VIDEO: Pentatonix Performs DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'
  • VIDEO: Alicia Albright and Ashlea Potts Dance to Shoshana Bean's 'Remember The Day'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup