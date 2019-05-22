Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Kate Shindle, and Betsy Wolfe Will Lead INTO THE WOODS At Town Hall

For one night only on Monday, July 8th, Cleveland Musical Theatre in partnership with Rent The Runway, The Black Tux & MAC Cosmetics will present Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's Into The Woods in concert at New York City's historic Town Hall.

This special event will feature a cast entirely of Broadway stars with ties to Ohio, including Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal) as The Witch, Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On The Town) as The Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, and Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Cinderella.

Alice Ripley is a Tony Award Winning actress for her portrayal of Diana in the Pulitzer Prize-Winning musical Next to Normal. Ripley grew up in Cleveland, OH and is an alumnus of Kent State University's Musical Theatre program.

Tony Yazbeck is a Tony Award nominated actor for Gabey in On The Town, also appearing on Broadway as J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Tulsa in Gypsy and more. Yazbeck attended CCM in Cincinnati, OH.

Kate Shindle currently serves as the President of Actors' Equity Association, is Miss America 1998, and has starred in countless Broadway shows, including Fun Home, Wonderland, and Legally Blonde. Shindle was born in Toledo, OH.

Betsy Wolfe most recently starred on Broadway as Jenna in Waitress, along with Cordelia in Falsettos, Rosa Bud in Edwin Drood, and Cathy in TheLast Five Years. Wolfe is a graduate of CCM's musical theatre program in Cincinnati, OH.

Joining Ripley, Yazbeck, Shindle, and Wolfe are Broadway's Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia) as Florinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, and Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward. Full casting to be announced soon.

Aligned with the mission of Cleveland Musical Theatre, the company of Into The Woods will be joined by a chorus of breakout Cleveland talent and a live orchestra. Proceeds will benefit important professional opportunities and educational initiatives for emerging artists at Cleveland Musical Theatre.

Into The Woods is directed by Cleveland Musical Theatre's Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld, Choreography by Martín Céspedes, Scenic Design by Gabriel Firestone, Costume Design by Sydney Gallas, Lighting Design by Zach Blane, Sound Design by Patrick La Chance, Hair/Makeup Design by Robbie Amodeo, Stage Management by Giles T. Horne and Casting by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

Women's wear by Rent The Runway, men's wear by The Black Tux and makeup provided by MAC Cosmetics.

Cleveland Musical Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)3 professional theater company that exists to create musical theatre for the next generation through exceptional newly developed, revised & re-imagined productions. By collaborating with world-class artists (both Broadway & Cleveland-based), Cleveland Musical Theatre builds a bridge between Cleveland and NYC, providing an artistic voice for emerging talent through professional and educational opportunities.

Most recently, Cleveland Musical Theatre presented the award-winning and highly acclaimed revised world premiere of Paul Gordon & John Caird's Tony nominated musical Jane Eyre, and will premiere Douglas Lyons & Melvin Tunstall III's new musical Pete(HER)Pan this winter.

Tickets for Into The Woods: In Concert at Town Hall start at $50 and go on sale after Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019. For more information, please visit www.ClevelandMusicalTheatre.org or www.TheTownHall.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You