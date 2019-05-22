Wake Up With BWW 5/22: HAMILTON in Australia, SPONGEBOB Tour Cities, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get over the hump of Wednesday by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL has announced its list of upcoming cities! The show will open at Proctors in Schenectady, NY this September before coming to Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more. Check out the full list of dates and cities below!

HAMILTON is coming to Australia! It was announced yesterday that the show will open at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in a new production beginning March 2021!

The New Group has announced its upcoming season, which will include Peter Dinklage in CYRANO, Duncan Sheik's BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE, and more! Check out all the listings below!

1) THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Announces 2019/2020 Tour Cities

The full list of cities has been announced for the upcoming North American Tour of Nickelodeon's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. This explosively imaginative production will launch at PROCTORS in Schenectady, NY this September before bringing Bikini Bottom and its beloved residents to previously announced engagements in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more. The cast will be announced at a later date.. (more...)

2) Peter Dinklage in CYRANO, Duncan Sheik's BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE, & More Lead The New Group's Season

The New Group celebrates its 25th Anniversary, announcing four productions for the 2019-2020 season.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: The Crawley Family is Back in Trailer for the DOWNTON ABBEY Film

by Stage Tube

Focus Features has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Downton Abbey film, only in theaters this September. The trailer shows the Crawley family prepare for an unexpected visit from King George V and Queen Mary to Downton Abbey.. (more...)

4) Jason Gotay, Ashley Brown, and More Will Lead The Muny's CINDERELLA

The Muny announced today its complete cast, design and production team for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, the fourth show of its second century, July 8 - 16. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is proudly sponsored by Edward Jones.. (more...)

5) Lucie Jones and Ashley Roberts Announced As New Leads of London's WAITRESS!

It is announced today that from Monday 17 June Ashley Roberts (Strictly Come Dancing 2018 finalist, The Pussycat Dolls) will be making her West End debut as Dawn in Sara Bareilles' hit musical Waitress for a strictly limited summer season. It is also confirmed that Lucie Jones (Rent, Les Miserables, Legally Blonde) will take over the role of Jenna from this date.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Tom Kirdahy will receive the 2019 Robert Whitehead Award tonight!

Multiple Tony Award-nominated Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy will be presented The Commercial Theater Institute's Robert Whitehead Award for "Outstanding Achievement In Commercial Theater Producing" at a reception at Sardi's on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The award is inspired by the five-decade-long career of Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Robert Whitehead, who died in 2002. The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI) is the nation's only formal program that professionally trains commercial theatre producers. The award honors a graduate of CTI for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theater Producing.

30 Days of Tony: Day 20- Janet McTeer Wins The 1997 Tony For Best Leading Actress In A Play

In 1997, Janet McTeer, a Best Leading Actress In A Play nominee this year for Bernhardt/Hamlet, picked up a win for her portrayal of Nora in A Doll's House! See her acceptance speech below!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Scott Ellis

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Scott Ellis!

Set Your DVR...

Ben Platt will appear on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! tonight!

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON To Premiere In Sydney In 2021

HAMILTON will make its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in a new production beginning March 2021. Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel together with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, joined NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in announcing the much-anticipated production today.

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said; "Thank you to everyone in Australia who's been asking for Hamilton. It's on its way and we can't wait."

What we're watching: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Hosts Live Mental Health Discussion

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and Facebook partnered up for "Today You're You, and That's Enough: A Mental Health Discussion."

The live streaming event featured a panel of mental health experts from The Jed Foundation - JED and Child Mind Institute as well as an audience Q&A and a special performance from the Broadway cast.

Social Butterfly: Laura Bell Bundy & Thom Hinkle Welcome Baby Boy

Oh baby! Laura Bell Bundy has a new man in her life! Bundy took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Thom Hinkle just welcomed a baby boy, Huck Hinkle. The bundle of joy was born yesterday, May 20, at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the new family!

