THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Announces Full List of Tour Stops

The full list of cities has been announced for the upcoming North American Tour of Nickelodeon's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.

This explosively imaginative production will launch at PROCTORS in Schenectady, NY this September before bringing Bikini Bottom and its beloved residents to previously announced engagements in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more.

The cast will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full list of dates and tour stops below!

2019-2020 Tour Cities:

SCHENECTADY, NY

09/22/19-09/28/19

PROCTORS

HARTFORD, CT

10/01/19-10/06/19

The Bushnell

MADISON, WI

10/08/19-10/13/19

Overture Center

BOSTON, MA

10/15/19-10/27/19

Boch Center

PEORIA, IL

10/29/19-10/30/19

Peoria Civic Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL

11/01/19-11/03/19

Von Braun Center Concert Hall

NASHVILLE, TN

11/05/19-11/10/19

Andrew Jackson Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

11/12/19-11/17/19

Civic Center Music Hall

DAYTON, OH

11/19/19-11/24/19

Schuster Center

BROOKVILLE, NY

11/26/19-11/27/19

Tilles Center

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

11/29/19-12/01/19

State Theatre

PHILADELPHIA, PA

12/03/19-12/15/19

Forrest Theatre

TORONTO, ON

12/17/19-12/22/19

Meridian Hall

WILMINGTON, NC

01/13/20-01/14/20

Wilson Center

PADUCAH, KY

01/20/20-01/20/20

Carson Center

CONWAY, AR

01/21/20-01/21/20

Reynolds Performance Hall

LONGVIEW, TX

01/23/20-01/23/20

Belcher Performance Center

SAN ANTONIO, TX

01/24/20-01/26/20

Majestic Theatre

MIDLAND, TX

01/27/20-01/27/20

Wagner Noel PAC

PHOENIX, AZ

01/31/20-02/02/20

Orpheum Theatre

LAS VEGAS, NV

02/04/20-02/09/20

The Smith Center Reynolds Hall

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

02/12/20-02/16/20

Golden Gate Theatre

TACOMA, WA

03/05/20-03/05/20

Pantages Theatre

EUGENE, OR

03/06/20-03/07/20

Hult Center

DENVER, CO

03/10/20-03/22/20

Buell Theatre

LOS ANGELES, CA

03/24/20-04/12/20

Dolby Theatre

WICHITA, KS

04/28/20-04/30/20

Century II Concert Hall

CLEVELAND, MS

05/04/20-05/04/20

Bologna Performing Arts Center

COLUMBUS, GA

05/06/20-05/07/20

River Center For The Performing Arts

ORANGE PARK, FL

05/09/20-05/10/20

Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

PROVIDENCE, RI

05/12/20-05/17/20

Providence PAC

CHARLOTTE, NC

06/16/20-06/21/20

Belk Theatre

HOUSTON, TX

06/23/20-06/28/20

Jones Hall

DALLAS, TX

07/07/20 - 07/12/20

Winspear Opera House

TAMPA, FL

07/21/20-07/26/20

Straz Center for the PA

For ticket information and additional dates, visit www.TheSpongeBobMusical.com.

Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe-until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) is "nothing short of genius" says TheaterMania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation, and learn the power of unity and inclusion.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award®-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL features a book byKyle Jarrow, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, musical supervision by Julie McBride & Tim Hanson, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design byCharles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, foley design by Mike Dobson, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

The Original Cast Recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway wherever music is sold and streamed.

Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.





