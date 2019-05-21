THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Announces Full List of Tour Stops
The full list of cities has been announced for the upcoming North American Tour of Nickelodeon's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.
This explosively imaginative production will launch at PROCTORS in Schenectady, NY this September before bringing Bikini Bottom and its beloved residents to previously announced engagements in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more.
The cast will be announced at a later date.
Check out the full list of dates and tour stops below!
2019-2020 Tour Cities:
SCHENECTADY, NY
09/22/19-09/28/19
PROCTORS
HARTFORD, CT
10/01/19-10/06/19
The Bushnell
MADISON, WI
10/08/19-10/13/19
Overture Center
BOSTON, MA
10/15/19-10/27/19
Boch Center
PEORIA, IL
10/29/19-10/30/19
Peoria Civic Center
HUNTSVILLE, AL
11/01/19-11/03/19
Von Braun Center Concert Hall
NASHVILLE, TN
11/05/19-11/10/19
Andrew Jackson Hall
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
11/12/19-11/17/19
Civic Center Music Hall
DAYTON, OH
11/19/19-11/24/19
Schuster Center
BROOKVILLE, NY
11/26/19-11/27/19
Tilles Center
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
11/29/19-12/01/19
State Theatre
PHILADELPHIA, PA
12/03/19-12/15/19
Forrest Theatre
TORONTO, ON
12/17/19-12/22/19
Meridian Hall
WILMINGTON, NC
01/13/20-01/14/20
Wilson Center
PADUCAH, KY
01/20/20-01/20/20
Carson Center
CONWAY, AR
01/21/20-01/21/20
Reynolds Performance Hall
LONGVIEW, TX
01/23/20-01/23/20
Belcher Performance Center
SAN ANTONIO, TX
01/24/20-01/26/20
Majestic Theatre
MIDLAND, TX
01/27/20-01/27/20
Wagner Noel PAC
PHOENIX, AZ
01/31/20-02/02/20
Orpheum Theatre
LAS VEGAS, NV
02/04/20-02/09/20
The Smith Center Reynolds Hall
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
02/12/20-02/16/20
Golden Gate Theatre
TACOMA, WA
03/05/20-03/05/20
Pantages Theatre
EUGENE, OR
03/06/20-03/07/20
Hult Center
DENVER, CO
03/10/20-03/22/20
Buell Theatre
LOS ANGELES, CA
03/24/20-04/12/20
Dolby Theatre
WICHITA, KS
04/28/20-04/30/20
Century II Concert Hall
CLEVELAND, MS
05/04/20-05/04/20
Bologna Performing Arts Center
COLUMBUS, GA
05/06/20-05/07/20
River Center For The Performing Arts
ORANGE PARK, FL
05/09/20-05/10/20
Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts
PROVIDENCE, RI
05/12/20-05/17/20
Providence PAC
CHARLOTTE, NC
06/16/20-06/21/20
Belk Theatre
HOUSTON, TX
06/23/20-06/28/20
Jones Hall
DALLAS, TX
07/07/20 - 07/12/20
Winspear Opera House
TAMPA, FL
07/21/20-07/26/20
Straz Center for the PA
For ticket information and additional dates, visit www.TheSpongeBobMusical.com.
Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe-until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) is "nothing short of genius" says TheaterMania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation, and learn the power of unity and inclusion.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award®-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL features a book byKyle Jarrow, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, musical supervision by Julie McBride & Tim Hanson, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design byCharles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, foley design by Mike Dobson, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.
The Original Cast Recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway wherever music is sold and streamed.
Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.