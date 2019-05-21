HAMILTON To Premiere In Sydney In 2021
HAMILTON will make its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in a new production beginning March 2021. Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel together with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, joined NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in announcing the much-anticipated production today.
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said; "Thank you to everyone in Australia who's been asking for Hamilton. It's on its way and we can't wait."
Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller said; "Every producer of a successful Broadway musical dreams of bringing their show to Australia. I can't wait to bring this show to Sydney which, like New York City, was built on the shoulders of immigrants."
Australian Producer Michael Cassel said; "The moment I saw Lin-Manuel's remarkable Hamilton I wanted to share it with Australian audiences. This is musical theatre at its most innovative, original and transformative best."
HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago, on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. HAMILTON'S score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.
Featuring book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.
Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.
Join the mailing list at HamiltonMusical.com.au to receive future news about performance dates and ticketing.