30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 20- Janet McTeer Wins The 1997 Tony For Best Leading Actress In A Play

May. 21, 2019  

In 1997, Janet McTeer, a Best Leading Actress In A Play nominee this year for Bernhardt/Hamlet, picked up a win for her portrayal of Nora in A Doll's House! See her acceptance speech below!

