Click Here for More Articles on 30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 20- Janet McTeer Wins The 1997 Tony For Best Leading Actress In A Play
In 1997, Janet McTeer, a Best Leading Actress In A Play nominee this year for Bernhardt/Hamlet, picked up a win for her portrayal of Nora in A Doll's House! See her acceptance speech below!
Brought to you by THE PROM, the joyous Broadway hit that's been nominated for 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical! Everyone's invited to the new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. New York Magazine calls THE PROM "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares it a Critic's Pick. Get tickets now at www.ThePromMusical.com. You belong at THE PROM!
Related Articles
From This Author Alexa Criscitiello
Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Modern CINDERELLA Holds London industry Preview
Elton John And Jake Shears Pen New Tammy Faye Bakker Musical
VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 20- Janet McTeer Wins The 1997 Tony For Best Leading Actress In A Play
VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 21- Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG TRILOGY Wins The 1983 Tony Award for Best Play
VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony. Day 22 - David Yazbeck Cons The Tonys With DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 23- Adam Guettel Illuminates The Tonys With THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA