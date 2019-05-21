VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 20- Janet McTeer Wins The 1997 Tony For Best Leading Actress In A Play

In 1997, Janet McTeer, a Best Leading Actress In A Play nominee this year for Bernhardt/Hamlet, picked up a win for her portrayal of Nora in A Doll's House! See her acceptance speech below!

Brought to you by THE PROM, the joyous Broadway hit that's been nominated for 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical! Everyone's invited to the new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. New York Magazine calls THE PROM "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares it a Critic's Pick. Get tickets now at www.ThePromMusical.com. You belong at THE PROM!





Related Articles