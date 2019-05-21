Peter Dinklage in CYRANO, Duncan Sheik's BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE, & More Lead The New Group's Season

The New Group celebrates its 25th Anniversary, announcing four productions for the 2019-2020 season.

The company's new season begins in Fall 2019 with Cyrano, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt, and featuring Peter Dinklage.

The season continues with one in two, the world premiere of a play by Donja R. Love, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Fall 2019); followed by Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, the world premiere of a new musical with book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Scott Elliott (Winter 2020). Duncan Sheik will be featured alongside the actors playing Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice.

The season concludes with the world premiere of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw from the Chekhov, directed by Scott Elliott (Spring 2020).

Fall 2019

Cyrano

Adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, Directed by Erica Schmidt, Featuring Peter Dinklage, with additional casting to be announced. Performances begin Fall 2019 at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street).

A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt (All the Fine Boys) mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning, with haunting and compelling music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band The National and the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage in the title role.

A developmental production of Cyrano was presented by Goodspeed Musicals in August 2018.

one in two

A new play by Donja R. Love, Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Casting to be announced. This world premiere production begins performances Fall 2019 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Three young men. One of them will be chosen. They will tell 'his' story. A story they're forced to tell over and over again about his new reality and how he lives with it - until he can't. With riveting simplicity and theatricality, Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds, Fireflies) turns his emotionally frank and lyrical voice to an intimate story that is shared by many. one in two is a play about what theater can do, and what it means to not be alone. Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo') directs this world premiere for The New Group.

Winter 2020

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

A new musical with Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman; Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik, Choreography by Kelly Devine, Directed by Scott Elliott. Duncan Sheik will be featured alongside the actors playing Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice. Additional casting to be announced. This world premiere production begins performances Winter 2020 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

A bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them. Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho) and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want, Clive) evoke both the confusions of the time, and the hard timeless lessons of marriage and emotional commitment, inspired by the brilliant and irreverent Oscar-nominated film. Scott Elliott directs this world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice for The New Group.

Based on the Columbia Pictures motion picture directed by Paul Mazursky and written by Mazursky and Larry Tucker.

Spring 2020

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY

By Thomas Bradshaw from the Chekhov, Directed by Scott Elliott. Casting to be announced. This world premiere production begins performances Spring 2020 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Thomas Bradshaw (Intimacy, Burning) returns to The New Group with a new adaptation based on Chekhov's early masterpiece. A group of New York theater people retreat to a house upstate to get away from it all, but there's no escaping the ambition and rivalries that torture them - or the absurd ways they inadvertently torture each other. Chekhov's sharp satirical eye for hypocrisy, self-absorption and compromise among loving, well-meaning people is given fresh, fun emphasis in Bradshaw's contemporary reworking. Scott Elliott directs this world premiere of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY.

Subscription renewals and Patron Ensemble memberships for The New Group's 2019-2020 season are available now. New subscriptions will go on sale in June. For more info, please visit TheNewGroup.org or call 917-935-4242.

