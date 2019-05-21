VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Hosts Live Mental Health Discussion

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and Facebook partnered up for"Today You're You, and That's Enough: A Mental Health Discussion."

The live streaming event featured a panel of mental health experts from The Jed Foundation - JED and Child Mind Institute as well as an audience Q&A and a special performance from the Broadway cast. See video of the event below!

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post, Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.





