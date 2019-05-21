Laura Bell Bundy & Thom Hinkle Welcome Baby Boy

Oh baby! Laura Bell Bundy has a new man in her life! Bundy took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Thom Hinkle just welcomed a baby boy, Huck Hinkle. The bundle of joy was born yesterday, May 20, at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Laura Bell Bundy was the original Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical on Broadway for which she received a 2007 Tony Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

Bundy also originated the role of Amber Von Tussle in the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray, and played Glinda in the smash hit Wicked."Prior to that, she also originated the role of Tina Denmark in Ruthless, The Musical! which was a successful off-Broadway production for which she received the Outer-Critics Circle award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

In addition to her theater work, Miss Bundy has been working consistently in film and television including "Happy Hour" for FOX, "Modern Men" for the WB, "Cold Case" for CBS, "Veronica Mars" for UPN, and "Strangers With Candy" for Comedy Central. She has also had leading roles in pilots such as "Dirtbags" for FOX and "All Grown Up" for CBS. Additionally, Miss Bundy played the role of Marah Lewis in "The Guiding Light" from 1999-2001.

Laura's film credits include "Dreamgirls", "Jumanji", "Life With Mikey", and "The Adventures of Huck Finn."





