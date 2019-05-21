WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Scott Ellis

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Scott Ellis!

Quick Facts About Scott

His Nomination: Best Direction of a Musical

The Show: Tootsie

Up Against: Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Daniel Fish (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Des McAnuff (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations), Casey Nicholaw (The Prom)

Did You Know?: Scott directed two Tony-nominated musicals this season. Kiss Me, Kate was the second.

Scott on Tootsie: "It was a joy. If nothing else comes out of [Tootsie] and a lot has, my friendship with Robert Horn is cemented for life."

Watch below as Scott tells us all about what this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





