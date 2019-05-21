VIDEO: The Crawley Family is Back in Trailer for the DOWTOWN ABBEY Film

May. 21, 2019  

Focus Features has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Dowtown Abbey film, only in theaters this September. The trailer shows the Crawley family prepare for an unexpected visit from King George V and Queen Mary to Downton Abbey.

Watch the trailer below!

Although many of the plot details are under wraps, he story is known to take place in 1927, and the trailer shows the Crawley family and their servants preparing for the unexpected visit, which leads Michelle Dockery's Lady Mary to ask retired head butler, Carson (Jim Carter), to return to the estate.

The television series DOWNTON ABBEY followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Over its 6 seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, 69 Emmy nominations in total, making DOWNTON ABBEY the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys - even earning a Special BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way.

