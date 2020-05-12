Wake Up With BWW 5/12: CATS Will Stream, RISE UP NEW YORK! Benefit Clips, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Amanda Kloots has shared a positive update on her husband Nick Cordero's recovery! "The doctor has confirmed that Nick is starting to follow commands. [It's a] huge deal! He is very weak still, so it is very slow progress when they ask him to do things, but you can see that he is trying."

Cats will stream this weekend as part of The Shows Must Go On! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige, Sir John Mills, and more!

Plus, watch clips from last night's Rise Up New York! telethon, including appearances from Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Rannells, Karen Olivo, Christopher Jackson, and more!

1) Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports great news on his recovery progress today: 'The doctor has confirmed that Nick is starting to follow commands. [It's a] huge deal! He is very weak still, so it is very slow progress when they ask him to do things, but you can see that he is trying,' she explains. 'The next big goals would be to move him off dialysis and off of ventilator help with his trach.'. (more...)

2) CATS Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weekend with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Netflix Shares the Trailer for BEN PLATT: LIVE FROM RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

by TV News Desk

Netflix has released the official trailer for Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall, which will debut on May 20!. (more...)

4) Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition

Voting opened Friday, May 8th for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! Submit your votes today!. (more...)

5) Stage and Screen Actor Jerry Stiller Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Jerry Stiller has died at age 92. His son, Ben Stiller, said in a tweet that his father died of natural causes.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Thomas Adès's The Tempest, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues tonight at 6:30, with NEW MUSICAL: THE YEAR OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY! Tune in right on BroadwayWorld here!

- The Theatre Cafe presents a Stagey quiz with Amy Hart! Learn more here!

- The Producer's Perspective Live returns with James Snyder tonight at 8pm! Tune in on YouTube here!

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Hey, Mr. Producer; Guest Richard Jay-Alexander

In this very special QuaranStreams, Ben and Daniel talk to Broadway producer and director Richard Jay-Alexander about "Hey, Mr. Producer!" the 1998 concert honoring Cameron Mackintosh.

What we're watching:

Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, and Audra McDonald Pay Tribute to Broadway on RISE UP NEW YORK! Telethon

As part of last night's Rise Up New York telethon, a trio of legends, Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, and Audra McDonald narrated a segment on the magic of Broadway! Check out Barbra, Patti, and Audra below sharing some stage memories and their faith that Broadway will be back!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Rannells, Karen Olivo, and Christopher Jackson Pay Tribute to New York!

On last night's Rise Up New York telethon, some of Broadway's biggest stars came together for a very special rendition of the classic tune, 'New York, New York' in tribute to the greatest city in the world!

Social Butterfly: Rob McClure Conducts INTO THE WOODS on Today's #ConductorCam!

Rob McClure took to Twitter to post the latest video in his series #ConductorCam! In this video, McClure conducts Into the Woods while filling in on the keys.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





