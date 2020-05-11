VIDEO: Netflix Shares the Trailer for BEN PLATT: LIVE FROM RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

Netflix has released the official trailer for Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall, which will debut on May 20!

See the trailer below!

Captured before a live audience at Radio City Music Hall, this feature-length special documents Tony, Grammy and Emmy-Award winning performer Ben Platt at the final stop on tour for his hit debut album, Sing to Me Instead.

Platt recently starred in the Netflix series The Politician, from Ryan Murphy. It was also announced in 2019 that Platt would co-star alongside Beanie Feldstein in a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over the course of 20 years.

Platt is best known for his Tony winning role as the titular character in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. The Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner also had a role in the first two Pitch Perfect films.





