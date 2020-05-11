BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Hey, Mr. Producer!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this very special QuaranStreams, Ben and Daniel talk to Broadway producer and director Richard Jay-Alexander about "Hey, Mr. Producer!" the 1998 concert honoring Cameron Mackintosh. The concert featured performances by Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, Elaine Paige, Colm Wilkinson, Judi Dench, Jonathan Pryce, Ruthie Henshall, Ellen Greene, Michael Ball, Tom Lehrer and many more, including Julie Andrews as host. Richard Jay-Alexander served as Executive Director for the NYC office of producer Cameron Mackintosh and ran the North American operation for over a decade. Richard's recent directorial credits include "Les Misérables" and "Guys and Dolls," both at the Hollywood Bowl. He has also staged concerts for superstars such as Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.





Related Articles