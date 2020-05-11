CATS Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weeked with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills.
It will be available to watch right here on BroadwayWorld, and audiences will have 48 hours to watch the production.
Watch a trailer below!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, one of the most famous musicals of all time, first exploded onto the West End stage in 1981. 'Memory', one of its many classic songs, became an instant worldwide hit. Since then CATS has smashed records and conquered the world. Boasting an all-star cast headed by Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills, breathtaking visuals and the full digital sound of an eighty piece orchestra, this show will lead you deep into the mysterious world of CATS.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces Further Online Programming Including CORIOLANUS, STREETCAR, BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, and More
The National Theatre has announced additional online programming, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, Coriolanus (starring Tom... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's BY JEEVES- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER
Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the week... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)