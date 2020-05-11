CATS Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weeked with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills.

It will be available to watch right here on BroadwayWorld, and audiences will have 48 hours to watch the production.

Watch a trailer below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, one of the most famous musicals of all time, first exploded onto the West End stage in 1981. 'Memory', one of its many classic songs, became an instant worldwide hit. Since then CATS has smashed records and conquered the world. Boasting an all-star cast headed by Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills, breathtaking visuals and the full digital sound of an eighty piece orchestra, this show will lead you deep into the mysterious world of CATS.





