Stage and Screen Actor Jerry Stiller Dies at 92
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Jerry Stiller has died at age 92. His son, Ben Stiller, said in a tweet that his father died of natural causes.
I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5- Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020
Stiller spent many years in the comedy team Stiller and Meara with his wife, Anne Meara. He is perhaps best known for playing George Costanza's father Frank, onhe NBC sitcom Seinfeld, as well as Arthur Spooner on the CBS comedy series The King of Queens.
However, Stiller has an extensive history on Broadway, as well. He has appeared in multiple productions including The Golden Apple (1954), The Ritz (1975), Unexpected Guests (1977), Passione (1980), Hurlyburly (1984), Three Men on a Horse (1993), What's Wrong With This Picture? (1994) and The Three Sisters (1997).
Stiller's Off-Broadway credits include The Threepenny Opera (1955), and Two Gentlemen of Verona (1971).
Stiller also played Wilbur Turnblad in the original 1988 Hairspray film. He later made a cameo in the 2006 remake of the film, as Mr. Pinky.
Jerry starred alongside his son Ben in films such as Zoolander, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid and Zoolander 2.
