Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports great news on his recovery progress today: "The doctor has confirmed that Nick is starting to follow commands. [It's a] huge deal! He is very weak still, so it is very slow progress when they ask him to do things, but you can see that he is trying," she explains. "The next big goals would be to move him off dialysis and off of ventilator help with his trach."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $500,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





