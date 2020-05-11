VIDEO: Rob McClure Conducts INTO THE WOODS on Today's #ConductorCam!
Rob McClure took to Twitter to post the latest video in his series #ConductorCam!
In this video, McClure conducts Into the Woods while filling in on the keys.
Watch the video below!
Episode 7. #conductorcam?- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 11, 2020
"Conducting from Key 1." ? pic.twitter.com/d8MyIXI8vT
If you missed any of the previous videos, check them out below!
Episode 6. #conductorcam?- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 9, 2020
Conducting "Contemporary Takes". pic.twitter.com/7UifL1y9Q3
Episode 5. #conductorcam?- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 8, 2020
Cutoffs. pic.twitter.com/cFbMfNazWx
Episode 4. #conductorcam?- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 7, 2020
The Cue Light. pic.twitter.com/o2mZy6rYko
Episode 3. #conductorcam?- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 5, 2020
Vamps and Diction. #Hurricanemedley pic.twitter.com/YTtwfasvkn
#conductorcam? Episode 2.#fermatafromheaven pic.twitter.com/qrkaWNauNk- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 5, 2020
Ladies and Gentleman...I give you the world premier of an ongoing series I'm calling... #conductorcam?#quarantinelife #werefinehere pic.twitter.com/7j9f6Mvpkn- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 4, 2020
Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. He is starring in Mrs. Doubtfire, which was set to open this year, before the Broadway shutdown took place.
Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
Stephen Sondheim is Now on Instagram!
Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!... (read more)