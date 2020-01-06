Wake Up With BWW 1/6: Erika Jayne and Paul Szot Join CHICAGO, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Erika Jayne and Paul Szot join the Broadway company of Chicago beginning tonight, as Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn, respectively.

Frozen 2 has officially become the highest-grossing animated film of all time! Just this weekend it was announced that the film has made $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

Some of our Broadway favorites took home top awards at last night's Golden Globe, including Phoebe Waller Bridge for Fleabag, Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon, Renee Zellweger for Judy, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) FROZEN 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time

According to Variety, Disney's Frozen 2 is officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time!. (more...)

2) HAMILTON Ends Run in Chicago on January 5

Hamilton concluded its more than three year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre on January 5, 2020.. (more...)

3) BWW Flashback: WAITRESS Closes Up Shop on Broadway

After nearly four years of opening up, Waitress has closed down on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical ended its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, following 33 previews and 1544 regular performances.. (more...)

4) Tony Goldwyn Joins THE INHERITANCE on Broadway on January 5

Tony Goldwyn joined the company of Matthew Lopez' The Inheritance beginning January 5, for a four month limited engagement!. (more...)

5) BWW Flashback: TOOTSIE Takes Final Broadway Bow!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new Broadway musical Tootsie concluded its critically acclaimed Broadway run on January 5, 2020. Upon closing, the musical will have played 293 regular and 25 preview performances at the Marquis Theatre (210 W 46th St).. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Drew Gehling

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Erika Jayne and Paul Szot join Chicago beginning tonight!

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning Monday, January 6, 2020. She will play a 12-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Mr. Szot makes his debut in the show the same evening as Jayne, for a four-week run through January 31st. He returns to the company for a nine-week run, March 16th to May 19th.

Awards: Michelle Williams, FLEABAG, & More Win at the 2020 GOLDEN GLOBES - See the Full List!

The 77th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, aired live on NBC, hosted by Ricky Gervais, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and many of Broadway's favorites took home awards!

Among the night's big winners was Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her Amazon series Fleabag. Waller-Bridge took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy and the series won the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Renee Zellweger took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama award for starring in Judy and Michelle Williams won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for starring as Gwen Verdon in the FX series Fosse/Verdon.

The award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture went to Elton John & Bernie Taupin for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman. Taron Egerton, who stars as Elton John in the film, also took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Check out the full list here!

What we're watching: Broadway Sessions Picks the Best of the Decade with Ariana Grande, Cyndi Lauper & More!

2019 is officially over and we wanted to take a moment to look back on some highlights from the past decade of Broadway Sessions. We're currently in the midst of our 12th Season and we could not be more grateful for all of our performers, audience members, open mic-ers, followers and supporters. It is an honor to be one of NYC's longest-running cabaret shows. To celebrate a decade of incredible performances, we're looking back at some of our favorites, including Ariana Grande, Cyndi Lauper, Alex Brightman, Tituss Burgess, and so many more!

Social Butterfly: WAITRESS Takes Its Final Broadway Bow

Sugar, butter, farewell! Broadway said happy trails to the smash-hit musical Waitress on Sunday January 5th. BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the emotional goodbye speeches from the show's creative team, including director Diane Paulus and composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Eddie Redmayne, who turns 38 today!

Redmayne last appeared on Broadway in RED, for which he won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. The following year, he starred in RICHARD II at the Donmar Warehouse. Among his past London theatre credits include RICHARD III, NOW OR LATER at the Royal Court, HECUBA at Donmar, THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? at the Almeida, MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS at Everyman, TWELFTH NIGHT at Shakespeare's Globe and OLIVER! at the London Palladium. The actor is well known for his role as 'Marius' in Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaptation of LES MISERABLES and recently won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award for portraying Stephen Hawking in THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING. He has also appeared on the big screen in JUPITER ASCENDING, MY WEEK WITH MARILYN, THE OTHER BOLEYN GIRL, ELIZABETH: THE GOLDEN AGE and more. Redmayne will soon be seen in Hooper's film THE DANISH GIRL, as well as the Harry Potter spin-off movie FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles