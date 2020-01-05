BWW Flashback: WAITRESS Is Closing Up Shop on Broadway Today
After nearly four years of opening up, Waitress is closing down on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre today, January 5, following 33 previews and 1544 regular performances.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie."
When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Before the show closes for good, we're flashing back through it's Broadway journey!
In 2014, it was announced that a musical adaptation of the cult-favorite movie would open at Cambridge's American Repertory Theatre in August 2015.
Shortly after it opened, it was announced that the show would officially move to Broadway in the 2016 season.
The cast got back into the rehearsal room in February 2016.
Previews began at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on March 25, 2016...
And officially opened on April 24.
The cast hit the recording studio in May 2016.
Waitress was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Since original Jenna, Jessie Mueller, departed the show in March 2017, many other leading ladies have taken over, including Betsy Wolfe, Katharine McPhee, Nicolette Robinson, Stephanie Torns, Shoshana Bean, Alison Luff, Jordin Sparks, and Sara Bareilles herself!
In addition to the Broadway production, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour, and is planning to open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Board of Directors of the New York Musical Festival announced today that after 15 years of presenting vibrant, new musical theater, NYMF will ceas... (read more)
HELLO, DOLLY! Tour Announces Cancellations
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour has canceled planned engagements in Toronto and Schenectady.... (read more)
The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-pre... (read more)
VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Broadway in 2020 - Watch the Brand New Trailer!
Happy new year, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire hits Broadway in 2020, and we're kicking off the year with a brand new trailer for the show.... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE Actress Drops Legal Action Against Producer After Being Fired for 'Homophobic' Views
As BroadwayWorld reported in September, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musi... (read more)
Pearl Sun Will Fill In for Emily Walton in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original Come From Away cast member Pearl Sun will fill in as 'Janice & Others' in Broadway's Come From Away, Janu... (read more)