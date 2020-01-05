BWW Flashback: WAITRESS Is Closing Up Shop on Broadway Today

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

After nearly four years of opening up, Waitress is closing down on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre today, January 5, following 33 previews and 1544 regular performances.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie."

When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Before the show closes for good, we're flashing back through it's Broadway journey!

In 2014, it was announced that a musical adaptation of the cult-favorite movie would open at Cambridge's American Repertory Theatre in August 2015.

Shortly after it opened, it was announced that the show would officially move to Broadway in the 2016 season.

The cast got back into the rehearsal room in February 2016.

Previews began at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on March 25, 2016...

And officially opened on April 24.

The cast hit the recording studio in May 2016.

Waitress was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

In addition to the Broadway production, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour, and is planning to open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021.





