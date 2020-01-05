BWW Flashback: TOOTSIE Takes Final Broadway Bow Today!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new Broadway musical Tootsie will conclude its critically acclaimed Broadway run today, January 5, 2020. Upon closing, the musical will have played 293 regular and 25 preview performances at the Marquis Theatre (210 W 46th St).
TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.
Before the cast takes their final bows, we're flashing back through its journey so far!
In early 2018, it was announced that Santino Fontana would lead a new musical version of Tootsie, which would open in Spring 2019.
But before Broadway, the show opened at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre on September 30, 2018.
The cast went back into rehearsals in early 2019.
Previews began on March 29 at the Marquis Theatre.
And celebrated opening night on April 23, 2019.
Tootsie was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Santino Fontana earned his first Tony for best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.
The cast celebrated 100 performances in July.
TOOTSIE will launch a North American Tour at Shea's Buffalo Theater in Buffalo, New York, in October 2020. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date. Additionally, plans for several international productions of Tootsie are underway. Exact timing for all will be announced in the coming months.
