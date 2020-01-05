VIDEO: WAITRESS Takes Its Final Broadway Bow

Sugar, butter, farewell! Broadway said happy trails to the smash-hit musical Waitress on Sunday January 5th. BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the emotional goodbye speeches from the show's creative team, including director Diane Paulus and composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles. Head to the diner by checking out the video below!

Upon ending its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, Waitress had 33 previews and 1544 regular performances after opening on April 24, 2016. The show is the longest-running musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history. It surpassed the lengthy engagements of Dreamgirls, Mame, and Funny Girl, among many other legendary titles, passing the runs of the original Sound of Music and Arsenic and Old Lace.

In addition to the Broadway engagement, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre, on a North American tour, and will open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021. A UK tour has been announced for 2020 as well. The show's producers are also in talks with over 20 international markets about future productions.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.





