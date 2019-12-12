VIDEO: Erika Jayne Prepares To Make Broadway Debut In CHICAGO

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Erika Jayne! The star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' is set to joining the cast of the long-running hit musical Chicago as Roxie Hart this January, and we're getting a look as she prepares to make her Broadway debut in the production. Check it out with the video below!

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning Monday, January 6, 2020. She will play a 12-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Pop-dance artist Erika Jayne has raked in a whopping nine #1's on the US Billboard dance chart and toured the globe over the last decade. On top of that, the Atlanta native is a New York Times bestselling author, cast member and fan favorite on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has appeared on major network television programs like ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," CBS's "The Young and The Restless" and Paramount's "Lip Sync Battle." Over the past year, Jayne took the beauty and fashion industries by storm, launching wildly successful collaborations with TooFaced Cosmetics and ShoeDazzle.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.





