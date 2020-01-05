HAMILTON Ends Run in Chicago Today, January 5
Hamilton concludes its more than three year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre today, January 5, 2020.
Chicago was the first city outside New York where Hamilton opened. The production began performances on September 27, 2016 at what was then The PrivateBank Theatre.
During its Chicago engagement, from September 2016 to January 2020, Hamilton will have been attended by more than 2.6 million people, a number nearly equal to the population (2.7 million) of the city. More than 32,000 Chicago public school students and teachers have participated in Hamilton's singular, nationwide American history education program - popularly known as EduHam - since the musical arrived in Chicago.
During its 171-week run in Chicago, Hamilton will have played a total of 1341 performances.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
The musical won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.
HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Board of Directors of the New York Musical Festival announced today that after 15 years of presenting vibrant, new musical theater, NYMF will ceas... (read more)
HELLO, DOLLY! Tour Announces Cancellations
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour has canceled planned engagements in Toronto and Schenectady.... (read more)
The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-pre... (read more)
VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Broadway in 2020 - Watch the Brand New Trailer!
Happy new year, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire hits Broadway in 2020, and we're kicking off the year with a brand new trailer for the show.... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE Actress Drops Legal Action Against Producer After Being Fired for 'Homophobic' Views
As BroadwayWorld reported in September, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musi... (read more)
Pearl Sun Will Fill In for Emily Walton in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original Come From Away cast member Pearl Sun will fill in as 'Janice & Others' in Broadway's Come From Away, Janu... (read more)