HAMILTON Ends Run in Chicago Today, January 5

Hamilton concludes its more than three year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre today, January 5, 2020.

Chicago was the first city outside New York where Hamilton opened. The production began performances on September 27, 2016 at what was then The PrivateBank Theatre.

During its Chicago engagement, from September 2016 to January 2020, Hamilton will have been attended by more than 2.6 million people, a number nearly equal to the population (2.7 million) of the city. More than 32,000 Chicago public school students and teachers have participated in Hamilton's singular, nationwide American history education program - popularly known as EduHam - since the musical arrived in Chicago.

During its 171-week run in Chicago, Hamilton will have played a total of 1341 performances.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The musical won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.





