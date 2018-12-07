Wake Up With BWW 12/7: Read the Reviews For NETWORK, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and Happy Friday! Kickstart your weekend early by reading all of today's top stories from about the Broadway world! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team for Jerry Mitchell-Directed MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting and the creative team for the world premiere of My Very Own British Invasion with book by Tony award winner Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher). My Very Own British Invasion is produced in association with Hal Luftig, Craig Haffner and Rodney Rigby. . (more...)

2) Breaking: Faye Dunaway To Return to Broadway as Katharine Hepburn In Matthew Lombardo's TEA AT FIVE

After an absence of more than thirty-five years, Academy Award-winning legend Faye Dunaway will return to Broadway to play another Academy Award-winning legend, Katharine Hepburn, in the Broadway premiere of Tea at Five, producer Ben Feldman announced today. . (more...)

3) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Darren Criss Among GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS Nominees - Full List!

by TV News Desk

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards this morning. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater will join HFPA President Meher Tatna, executive producer Barry Adelman and Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba and this year's Golden Globe ambassador, to make the announcement. We've got the full list of nominees below, plus find out which of your favorite theater stars received a 2019 nomination!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Megan Hilty and Josh Radnor Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' At The Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts continued its Broadway Center Stage series earlier this year with Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, helmed by director Mark Brokaw. The production ran Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - Sunday, October 28, 2018. Check out a video of Megan Hilty and Josh Radnor performing below!. (more...)

5) Freestyle Love Supreme Adds Four Performances To Sold-Out Off-Broadway Run; Lottery Announced

Due to overwhelming demand, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Steingart and Jill Furman announced today that the highly-anticipated return engagement of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, which sold-out quickly last month, has been able to add four additional performances to the strictly limited run at the Greenwich House Theater, 27 Barrow Street. In addition, a TodayTix lottery for 15 tickets a performance will be offered during the five-week run to help fans get tickets.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Backstage At The Latest eduHAM and Cast Q&A

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10.

This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

BroadwayWorld was there at the latest #eduHam, and snapped some photos!

What we're geeking out over: First Look at Michelle Williams In ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On Broadway

Michelle Williams recently began performances in Once On This Island on Broadway. Williams was set to play Erzulie in the Tony Award winning Best Revival through Sunday, June 2, 2019, but the show announced it will be closing on January 6.

What we're reading: What Did Critics Think Of Bryan Cranston In NETWORK On Broadway? Read all the reviews here!

The reviews are in for the National Theatre production of Network, which opened last night, December 6, at Broadway's Belasco Theatre.

The production stars Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad"), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises) and Tatiana Maslany("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe).

NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove(A View From the Bridge, The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky. Network is presented in association with Dean Stolber.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sara Bareilles, who turns 39 today!

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native Sara Bareilles has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for Broadway musical Waitress, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Bareilles spent some time in the cast of Waitress as Jenna, and returned months later to reprise her role.

