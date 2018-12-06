Hamilton
Photo Coverage: Backstage At The Latest eduHAM and Cast Q&A

Dec. 6, 2018  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Sasha Hollinger and Sabrina Imamura

Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer

Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint and Sasha Hollinger

Sabrina Imamura

Terrance Spencer

Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson during The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" Q & A at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on December 5, 2018 in New York City.

Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Sabrina Imamura

Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura and Terrance Spencer

Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer

Thayne Jasperson

Thayne Jasperson

Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint and High School Student Performers

High School Student Performers

Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers

Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers

Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers

Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers

Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers

Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Sabrina Imamura and Terrance Spencer

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura and Terrance Spencer

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger

      SHARE