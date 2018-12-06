Photo Coverage: Backstage At The Latest eduHAM and Cast Q&A
#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.
Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Sasha Hollinger and Sabrina Imamura
Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer
Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Carvens Lissaint and Sasha Hollinger
Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson during The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" Q & A at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on December 5,, 2018 in New York City.
Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura and Terrance Spencer
Carvens Lissaint, Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Sasha Hollinger, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer
Terrance Spencer and Thayne Jasperson
Carvens Lissaint and High School Student Performers
High School Student Performers
Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers
Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers
Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers
Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers
Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers
Carvens Lissaint with High School Student Performers
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Sabrina Imamura and Terrance Spencer
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura and Terrance Spencer
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger
Carvens Lissaint, Thayne Jasperson, Sabrina Imamura, Terrance Spencer and Sasha Hollinger