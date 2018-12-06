Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think Of Bryan Cranston In NETWORK On Broadway?

The National Theatre production of Network, produced by David Binder, the National Theatre, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies, opens tonight, December 6 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre.

The production stars Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad"), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises) and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe).

NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (A View From the Bridge, The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky. Network is presented in association with Dean Stolber.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter: Anyone familiar with the movie will be prepared for the bleak malevolence of the ending. But van Hove and Hall save their most significant addition for last, replacing Chayefsky's omniscient narrator with a coda in which an out-of-body Howard warns of "the destructive power of absolute beliefs." Given the adaptation's shift to make Howard its monumental center, plus the fact that Cranston blows everyone else off the stage, it's fitting that he has the final word.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Say what you want about the power of live performance, audiences will inevitably gravitate to the big jumbotron image over the real and tiny thing every time. Van Hove's direction, Jan Versweyveld's lighting and sets, and Tal Yarden's videos not only acknowledge that audience preference, they turn it into an addiction and make it central to what this "Network" is all about.

Greg Evans, Deadline: The adaptation by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) sticks close to Chayefsky's original script, with mixed results. References to, say, The Mary Tyler Moore Show once gave Network a startling contemporaneity, but now seem a tad camp. And hearing, with fresh ears, that melodramatic monologue that won Beatrice Straight an Oscar does little but suggest just how good Straight was. That's no slight against Alyssa Bresnahan, who plays the role on stage, but lightning can't strike twice.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: Bryan Cranston, who could do no wrong as Walter White in "Breaking Bad" (and a Tony winner for "All the Way"), burrows deep under the skin of Howard Beale here: the furrowed brow, the anxious angularity, the searching eyes all indicate a person in extremis. But it's the voice that really makes us feel - and fear - for Beale. Beneath the mellifluous tones of Cranston's professional "newsman" delivery we can hear the agitated rasp and incipient howl of a person who's cracking up.

Christopher Kelly, NJ.com: Yet even if this "Network" doesn't entirely hang together, it's still a fabulous piece of entertainment, directed and performed with verve and showmanship. Just about every directorial choice here - the clocks that count down to Beale's news broadcasts; the applause signs demanding the audience's interaction; a final scene magic trick straight out of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" - manages to be audacious without feeling show-offy. If you're going to transfer a movie to the stage, this is exactly how to do it, by respecting both forms and then taking a sledgehammer to them. Let the pieces land thrillingly where they may.

