Lin-Manuel Miranda, Darren Criss Among GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS Nominees - Full List!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2019 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS this morning. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater will join HFPA President Meher Tatna, executive producer BARRY Adelman and Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba and this year's Golden Globe ambassador, to make the announcement. We've got the full list of nominees below, plus find out which of your favorite theater stars received a 2019 nomination!

In the category for Best Motion Picture, Drama, A Star Is Born is nominated, along with Lady Gaga, who received a nomination for Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama.

Mary Poppins Returns received many nominations this morning. Including the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nomination and the Best Score, Motion Picture nomination.

Lin-Manuel Miranda received the nomination for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Emily Blunt received the Best Actress nomination for Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Lucas Hedges received a Best Actor, Motion Picture - Drama nomination for Boy Erased and Timothee Chalamet received a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Beautiful Boy.

The Best Original Song - Motion Picture nominations went to "All the Stars" from Black Panther, "Girl in the Movies" from Dumplin', "Requiem For a Private War" from A Private War, "Revelation" from Boy Erased and "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

On the television front, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came out strong following their huge Emmys wins with three nominations including Best TV Series, Comedy, Best Actress, TV Series for Rachel Brosnahan and Best Supporting Actress, TV Series for Alex Borstein.

Darren Criss also received a nomination in the Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie category for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story. Billy Porter was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama category for Pose.



See the full list of nominations here:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")

Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")

Connie Britton ("Dirty John")

Laura Dern ("The Tale")

Regina King ("Seven Seconds")

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

"Barry" (HBO)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Kidding" (Showtime)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

"Capernaum"

"Girl"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso")

Daniel Bruhl ("The Alienist")

Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("Patrick Melrose")

Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")

Penelope Cruz ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami ("A Quiet Place")

Alexandre Desplat ("Isle of Dogs")

Ludwig Göransson ("Black Panther")

Justin Hurwitz ("First Man")

Marc Shaiman ("Mary Poppins Returns")

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"The Alienist" (TNT)

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story" (FX)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"A Very English Scandal" (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Edgar Ramirez ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story")

Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ("The Favourite")

Barry Jenkins ("If Beale Street Could Talk")

Adam McKay ("Vice")

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ("Green Book")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell ("The Good Place")

Candice Bergen ("Murphy Brown")

Alison Brie ("Glow")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Debra Messing ("Will & Grace")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen ("Who Is America?")

Jim Carrey ("Kidding")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Best Motion Picture - Animated

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe ("Outlander")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Julia Roberts ("Homecoming")

Keri Russell ("The Americans")

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale ("Vice")

Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Mary Poppins Returns")

Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book")

Robert Redford ("The Old Man & the Gun")

John C. Reilly ("Stan & Ollie")

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born")

Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")

Peter Farrelly ("Green Book")

Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman")

Adam McKay ("Vice")

Best Television Series - Drama

"The Americans"

"Bodyguard"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"Pose"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams ("Vice")

Claire Foy ("First Man")

Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk")

Emma Stone ("The Favourite")

Rachel Weisz ("The Favourite")

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"All the Stars" ("Black Panther")

"Girl in the Movies" ("Dumplin'")

"Requiem For a Private War" ("A Private War")

"Revelation' ("Boy Erased")

"Shallow" ("A Star Is Born")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Stephan James ("Homecoming")

Richard Madden ("Bodyguard")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali ("Green Book")

Timothee Chalamet ("Beautiful Boy")

Adam Driver ("BlacKkKlansman")

Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?")

Sam Rockwell ("Vice")

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close ("The Wife")

Lady Gaga ("A Star Is Born")

Nicole Kidman ("Destroyer")

Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?")

Rosamund Pike ("A Private War")

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt ("Mary Poppins Returns")

Olivia Colman ("The Favourite")

Elsie Fisher ("Eighth Grade")

Charlize Theron ("Tully")

Constance Wu ("Crazy Rich Asians")

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born")

Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate")

Lucas Hedges ("Boy Erased")

Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody")

John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman")

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Streat Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

