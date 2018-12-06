Freestyle Love Supreme Adds Four Performances To Sold-Out Off-Broadway Run; Lottery Announced

Due to overwhelming demand, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Steingart and Jill Furman announced today that the highly-anticipated return engagement of Freestyle Love Supreme, which sold-out quickly last month, has been able to add four additional performances to the strictly limited run at the Greenwich House Theater, 27 Barrow Street. In addition, a TodayTix lottery for 15 tickets a performance will be offered during the five-week run to help fans get tickets.

The high-energy show that is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings was conceived of by Kail, Miranda and Anthony Veneziale and will begin previews on January 30 with an official opening on February 12. There will be a special added benefit performance on Sunday evening, March 3 to support Ars Nova that will feature Lin-Manuel Miranda and Freestyle Love Supreme.

"We are all thrilled at the immediate and tremendous response to the return of Freestyle Love Supreme," said Producer/Director Thomas Kail. "The intense demand for tickets confirms that this is the right time to bring the show back, and since it sold out so quickly, we made it a priority to find four more performances to add to the run - along with a $30 lottery to make the show affordable and accessible to even more people."

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Special surprise guests are planned for select performances during the run which could include, in addition to Miranda, FLS members Chris Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart and Daveed Diggs. All audience cell phones will be checked at the door for a truly memorable and personal experience.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme", with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova in association with Jill Furman.

The 80 minute show is directed by Thomas Kail and features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.

The TodayTix lottery opens for entries each performance day at 12:01am and continues until winners are notified 2-4 hours before show time via email or push notification. Winners have one hour to claim and pay for tickets. Lotteries can be entered from the TodayTix website or from the TodayTix app on iPhone, iPad or Android devices.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME runs January 30 to March 3, 2019 for a strictly limited engagement at the Greenwich House Theater, 27 Barrow Street. New block of tickets on sale now for Monday, February 4 at 6 pm; Monday, February 18 at 6 pm; Monday, February 25 at 6 PM; and Sunday, March 3 at 2 pm. There will be an Ars Nova benefit performance on Sunday, March 3 at 6 pm. To purchase tickets to the benefit, please visit arsnovanyc.com. The TodayTix lottery, that will offer 15 tickets per performance at $30, will begin on Wednesday, January 30. Sign up for updates and ticket availability at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

