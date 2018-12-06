Breaking: Faye Dunaway To Return to Broadway as Katharine Hepburn In Matthew Lombardo's TEA AT FIVE

It was announced today that after an absence of more than thirty-five years, Academy Award-winning legend Faye Dunaway will return to Broadway to play another Academy Award-winning legend, Katharine Hepburn, in the Broadway premiere of Tea at Five.

Playwright Matthew Lombardo has crafted a new version of his acclaimed play for this production, which will be directed by Tony nominated director John Tillinger.

Tea at Five will play a strictly limited engagement in the summer of 2019. Additional information, including the complete creative team, dates, and theater will be announced early next year.

Tea at Five is an intimate look at Katharine Hepburn, at home, in her Fenwick estate in old Saybrook, Connecticut. The play takes place in 1983 after Hepburn was injured in a car crash. The accident affords the now legendary star an opportunity to reflect on her turbulent childhood, the triumphs and failures of her career and her heart-breaking romance with Spencer Tracy.

