Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team for Jerry Mitchell-Directed MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting and the creative team for the world premiere of My Very Own British Invasion with book by Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher).

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Paper Mill's Half Time), and with music direction by Lon Hoyt(Escape to Margaritaville), the principal cast will feature newcomer Jonny Amies as Peter, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as John, Erika Olson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Pamela, Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) as Gino, Conor Ryan(Desperate Measures) as Trip, John Sanders (Groundhog Day) as Fallon, and Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots) as The Hammer. They will be joined by Travis Artz, Gemma Baird, John Campione, Emma Degerstedt, Trista Dollison, Jay Donnell, Graham Scott Fleming, Douglas Goodhart, Cory Jeacoma, Sage Melcher, Jen Perry, and Daniel Yearwood.

This world-premiere musical tells a fable of young love, set against the backdrop of the exploding 1960s music scene - when England launched the little dustup that became known as the British Invasion. Based on the experiences of Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits, who was just a teenager willing to sacrifice international stardom for the sake of girl he loves, the show features more than two dozen chart-topping hits from all the best British bands of the era.

The production team includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Andrew Lazarow, and hair and wig design byJosh Marquette. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

"I was 16 when I walked into the Bag O' Nails in London for the first time," remarked Peter Noone, singer-songwriter, guitarist, pianist and actor, best known as Herman of the successful 1960s pop group Herman's Hermits. "I had the number one record in England ("I'm Into Something Good") and John Lennon got me a drink as I sat and watched the hoi polloi of what is now known as the British Invasion-Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Twiggy, Richard Harris, Marianne Faithfull, Mick Jagger, Mary Quant, and many more. Somehow the music had connected us all! Each person had a song that went with their character and I knew this musical story was meant to be put on a stage."

My Very Own British Invasion will begin performances Thursday, January 31, 2019, and will continue through Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ).

My Very Own British Invasion will be performed at Paper Mill Playhouse eight times a week, Wednesday through Sunday.Performance schedule: Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 1:30pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 1:30pm and 8:00pm and Sunday at 1:30pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now starting at $34. Tickets may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online atwww.PaperMill.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You