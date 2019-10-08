Wake Up With BWW 10/8: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Only Human, starring Gary Busey officially begins previews tonight! The show plays off-Broadway at the Theatre at St. Clements.

Complete casting has been announced for A Christmas Carol's Broadway run. The production will star Andrea Martin, LaChanze, and more!

Martin Scorsese's film The Irishman will be screened in Broadway's Belasco Theater for one month! Netflix will screen the movie in the historic theatre from November 1 - December 1.

Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Two visionary talents, playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story. Beginning previews on Thursday, November 7 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street), with the opening night set for Wednesday, November 20, A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 5, 2020 only.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Discos Into Times Square to Celebrate 20th Anniversary!

by Stage Tube

Times Square was on disco inferno on Saturday night! Cast members from the original Broadway and First National Touring companies of Saturday Night Fever marked the 20th anniversary of the show's opening in New York by recreating a portion of the closing number from the show, the 'Mega Mix,' with the original choreography intact.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Megan Hilty Teases a Potential SMASH Return!

by TV News Desk

While promoting her upcoming film Patsy and Loretta, Megan Hilty revealed to Buzzfeed's AM2DM to that there is potential for SMASH to return!. (more...)

4) BREAKING: Martin Scorsese's Film THE IRISHMAN Will Screen at Broadway's Belasco Theatre

Broadway's Belasco Theatre will soon be home to an all new type of presentation. Netflix has announced Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will have a unique and historic theatrical run at the Belasco. The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will screen at the famed theater from November 1 - December 1.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: The Cast of Paper Mill's CHASING RAINBOWS Takes Opening Night Bows

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Paper Mill Playhouse's New Jersey premiere of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz has officially opened! The new musical features a book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and conceived by and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Only Human, starring Gary Busey, begins previews off-Broadway tonight!

Only Human, a new pop-rock musical starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Gary Busey as God, begins previews today, Tuesday, October 8 at the Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street). The production opens October 21, 2019. Visit the show's official website at www.onlyhumanmusical.com to purchase tickets or for more information.

BWW Exclusive: Gary Busey on Why You Should See ONLY HUMAN

Busey is joined by Mike Squillante, lead singer of the rock band Running Lights and Only Human's composer/lyricist, as 'Lou,' Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as 'Maggie,' and Evan Maltby (roles with New York Musical Festival, Musicals Tonight, The Flea Theatre) as 'J.C.' The production also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

Set Your DVR...

Andrew Scott will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Josh Groban, Megan Hilty, and Jessie Mueller will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

What we're watching: See Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez in the Trailer for Netflix's DAYBREAK

Netflix has released the official trailer for its new series Daybreak, which premieres on October 24. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they FIGHT TO SURVIVE in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming...ugh).

What we're listening to: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Sarah Stiles​​​​​​​

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

Today's conversation is with Sarah Stiles- currently one of the stars in the critically acclaimed EPIX Original Series GET SHORTY. She was nominated for a Tony for her role as "Sandy" in the Broadway production of TOOTSIE. She is recurring on Showtime's BILLIONS. She voiced the character "Spinel" in STEVEN UNIVERSE: THE MOVIE.

