VIDEO: Megan Hilty Teases a Potential SMASH Return!

While promoting her upcoming film Patsy and Loretta, Megan Hilty revealed to Buzzfeed's AM2DM to that there is potential for SMASH to return!

Hilty tells AM2DM that she is approached every day by fans of the cult hit series what the future of SMASH is. She continues to talk about how remarkable it is that fans are still invested in the story. Hilty then reveals that, "I have had some phone calls. There is hope for a future of it in some capacity."

SMASH is a musical drama that celebrates the beauty and heartbreak of the Broadway theater as it follows a cross-section of dreamers and schemers who all have one common desire - to be a Broadway star.

The series starred Emmy Award winner Debra Messing ("Will & Grace"), Oscar winner Anjelica Huston ("Prizzi's Honor"), Jack Davenport ("Pirates of the Caribbean" films), Tony Award winner Christian Borle ("Peter and the Starcatcher"), Katharine McPhee("American Idol"), Megan Hilty ("9 to 5: The Musical"), Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan ("Newsies"),Andy Mientus("Spring Awakening"), Leslie OdomJr. ("Leap of Faith") and Krysta Rodriguez ("Spring Awakening").

SMASH tells the compelling story of a heated rivalry between upcoming starlets, a writing team in need of a new hit and a Broadway producer finding her own way in a captivating Fusion of music, dance and potent storytelling.

The series followed talented newcomer Karen Cartwright, who is up for the role of a lifetime in a new Broadway musical based on the iconic Marilyn Monroe. The only thing standing in her way is Ivy Lynn, a seasoned theater veteran who is determined to land the part herself and will stop at nothing to realize her own dreams of fame.

SMASH also featured an incredible lineup of guest stars including Uma Thurman and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters.

"I have had some phone calls. There is hope for a future of it in some capacity." @meganhilty talks about a potential "Smash" return ?? pic.twitter.com/k4uq38Yxtd - AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) October 7, 2019





