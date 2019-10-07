Exclusive Video: Gary Busey on Why You Should See ONLY HUMAN; Begins Previews Tomorrow
Only Human, a new pop-rock musical starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Gary Busey as God, begins previews on Tuesday, October 8 at the Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street). The production opens October 21, 2019. Visit the show's official website at www.onlyhumanmusical.com to purchase tickets or for more information.
Busey is joined by Mike Squillante, lead singer of the rock band Running Lights and Only Human's composer/lyricist, as 'Lou,' Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as 'Maggie,' and Evan Maltby (roles with New York Musical Festival, Musicals Tonight, The Flea Theatre) as 'J.C.' The production also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).
Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Orchestrations, arrangements and musical direction is by Adrià Barbosa. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.
Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.
The creative team features scenic design by Andrew Moerdyk, costume design by Avery Reed, lighting design by Eric Norbury and sound design by Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Production management is by Senovva. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.
The production is produced by Jesse Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, James Raby, Dick & Mary Meisterling, Steven Becker, Whitney Wood, Amy Hassinger, Jela Okpara and Steffanie Sampson.
Tracks from the Only Human "Composer Cuts" EP are available on Spotify and Apple Music.
