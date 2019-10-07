VIDEO: See Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez in the Trailer for Netflix's DAYBREAK

Netflix has released the official trailer for its new series Daybreak, which premieres on October 24. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they FIGHT TO SURVIVE in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming...ugh).

Starring Matthew Broderick (in his first series role) as Glendale High School's Principal Michael Burr; Krysta Rodriguez as the biology teacher; Colin Ford as our hero and every-teen, 17-year-old Josh Wheeler; Sophie Simnett as Sam Dean, the most widely admired girl at Glendale High; Austin Crute as contemplative samurai Wesley Fists; Alyvia Alyn Lind as highly unstable kid genius Angelica Green; Cody Kearsley as Turbo Bro Jock, the bloodthirsty leader of the jocks; Jeanté Godlock as Mona Lisa, his badass right-hand woman; and Gregory Kasyan as Eli Cardashyan (not that Kardashian).

Watch the trailer below!

Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV MA.





