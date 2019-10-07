BREAKING: Martin Scorsese's Film THE IRISHMAN Will Screen at Broadway's Belasco Theatre

Broadway's Belasco Theatre will soon be home to an all new type of presentation. Netflix has announced Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will have a unique and historic theatrical run at the Belasco. The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will screen at the famed theater from November 1 - December 1.

This will mark the first time the Broadway theater has welcomed a film at the historical playhouse, and Netflix will be bringing in state of the art equipment to screen the movie. The film will be released globally on Netflix on November 27, 2019.

"We've lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris," said Martin Scorsese. "The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting. Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, and their team at Netflix have continued to find creative ways to make this picture a special event for audiences and I'm thankful for their innovation and commitment."

"It's an immense honor for The Irishman to be welcomed to the Belasco - an iconic and historic landmark fit for Scorsese's latest cinematic achievement," said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film.

The Belasco Theatre, one of 17 Broadway theatres owned and operated by The Shubert Organization, was designed by architect George Keister and opened in 1907. Screenings of The Irishman mark a return to Broadway for the film's director and stars. Martin Scorsese directed the 1977 Liza Minnelli Broadway musical The Act. In 1969, Al Pacino won one of his two Tony Awards for his Broadway debut in Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? at the Belasco Theatre. Robert De Niro starred on Broadway in Cuba and His Teddy Bear in 1986 and was the director of A Bronx Tale, The Musical, which opened in 2016. Harvey Keitel appeared in Hurlyburly in 1984 and Death of a Salesman in 1975. Bobby Cannavale is a current Broadway regular, having most recently been in The Lifespan of a Fact.

Tickets for The Irishman at the Belasco Theatre will be $15 plus processing fees and will be available through Telecharge.com. Tickets will go on sale next week.

The schedule of screenings at the Belasco Theatre will mirror the traditional Broadway model of 8 performances a week - Tuesday through Sunday evenings, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The theatre will be dark on Mondays.

Watch the official trailer for The Irishman below!





